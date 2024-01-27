A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Money
45% of real estate agents struggle with rent as pending home sales decline

Navigating complex dance between homebuilder profits, declining sales

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 27, 2024 at 2:58pm
(CITIZEN WATCH REPORT) – In a candid revelation, 45% of real estate agents admit to grappling with rent payments in November, a 5% jump from October and a hefty 10% increase from September, according to Alignable. The challenges deepen as pending home sales take a hit, experiencing a 1.5% dip from September and an 8.5% drop from the previous year in October — the lowest figure since the National Association of Realtors started keeping track. Now, the burning question is: Are we approaching a tipping point for homebuilder profits after a year of keeping sales prices afloat with tempting incentives?

For real estate professionals, making ends meet has become a tougher feat, with nearly half feeling the financial squeeze. The 5% month-over-month increase and a substantial 10% rise compared to September highlight the growing struggles within the industry.

The dip in pending home sales adds a somber note to the story. A 1.5% decrease from September and an 8.5% drop from the previous year in October signal challenges in the market. This decline, hitting a historic low, prompts us to ponder the factors behind the slump.

Read the full story

WND News Services
