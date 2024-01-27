45% of real estate agents struggle with rent as pending home sales decline

(CITIZEN WATCH REPORT) – In a candid revelation, 45% of real estate agents admit to grappling with rent payments in November, a 5% jump from October and a hefty 10% increase from September, according to Alignable. The challenges deepen as pending home sales take a hit, experiencing a 1.5% dip from September and an 8.5% drop from the previous year in October — the lowest figure since the National Association of Realtors started keeping track. Now, the burning question is: Are we approaching a tipping point for homebuilder profits after a year of keeping sales prices afloat with tempting incentives?

For real estate professionals, making ends meet has become a tougher feat, with nearly half feeling the financial squeeze. The 5% month-over-month increase and a substantial 10% rise compared to September highlight the growing struggles within the industry.

The dip in pending home sales adds a somber note to the story. A 1.5% decrease from September and an 8.5% drop from the previous year in October signal challenges in the market. This decline, hitting a historic low, prompts us to ponder the factors behind the slump.

