A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health U.S.WICKED WEATHER
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

More than 50 dead, 95 million under winter weather alerts as Arctic cold blankets the nation

Even traditional hotspots are dipping below freezing

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 19, 2024 at 1:57pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(NBC NEWS) – The weeklong Arctic cold that's blanketed much of the nation has taken more than 50 lives, officials said, as 95 million people in the United States are under winter weather warnings Friday.

Freeze alerts were issued overnight across a swath of the South, from Texas to Florida, where 15 million Americans shivered under their blankets.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Temperatures Friday night and early Saturday in traditional hot spots such as Shreveport, Louisiana; Jackson, Mississippi; Birmingham, Alabama; and Atlanta are set to dip into the low 20s or teens.

TRENDING: Feds using anti-terror money for propaganda attacking Trump

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biden shelled out thousands to close 'gender gap' among journalists ... in Somalia
World Economic Forum panelist breaks down how to crush 'bad content' sources
North Korea's bizarre behavior suggests plans for global war
After already laying off thousands, Google prepping for more layoffs
More than 50 dead, 95 million under winter weather alerts as Arctic cold blankets the nation
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×