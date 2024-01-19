More than 50 dead, 95 million under winter weather alerts as Arctic cold blankets the nation

(NBC NEWS) – The weeklong Arctic cold that's blanketed much of the nation has taken more than 50 lives, officials said, as 95 million people in the United States are under winter weather warnings Friday.

Freeze alerts were issued overnight across a swath of the South, from Texas to Florida, where 15 million Americans shivered under their blankets.

Temperatures Friday night and early Saturday in traditional hot spots such as Shreveport, Louisiana; Jackson, Mississippi; Birmingham, Alabama; and Atlanta are set to dip into the low 20s or teens.

