50 rockets fired at south Israel, largest barrage in weeks: 2 more soldiers killed

IDF ground offensive toll rises to 190, military locates more than 100 launchers

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 16, 2024 at 11:04am
The scene of a rocket impact in the southern city of Netivot, Israel, following a barrage fired from the Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (Israel Fire and Rescue Services)

The scene of a rocket impact in the southern city of Netivot, Israel, following a barrage fired from the Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (Israel Fire and Rescue Services)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- More than 50 rockets were fired from Gaza toward the southern town of Netivot on Tuesday morning, with at least one impact inside the southern city in the largest rocket barrage from the Strip in several weeks.

The rocket barrage came as the Palestinians reported Israeli tanks storming back into parts of the northern Gaza Strip they had left last week.

The reports follow the IDF announcing that it had begun to transition into smaller, targeted operations in northern Gaza, after it said it had defeated Hamas’s “military framework” in the area. The IDF has withdrawn several units from the Strip, as part of its plans for a long war.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







