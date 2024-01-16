50 rockets fired at south Israel, largest barrage in weeks: 2 more soldiers killed

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- More than 50 rockets were fired from Gaza toward the southern town of Netivot on Tuesday morning, with at least one impact inside the southern city in the largest rocket barrage from the Strip in several weeks.

The rocket barrage came as the Palestinians reported Israeli tanks storming back into parts of the northern Gaza Strip they had left last week.

Footage from the Netivot area shows a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip narrowly missing a group of Israelis working outside the southern city, as more than 20 projectiles are intercepted by the Iron Dome over the area. Hamas has claimed responsibility for the barrage pic.twitter.com/BJWXSSNOdI — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) January 16, 2024

TRENDING: Biden hammered for his 'unconscionable war' on faith

The reports follow the IDF announcing that it had begun to transition into smaller, targeted operations in northern Gaza, after it said it had defeated Hamas’s “military framework” in the area. The IDF has withdrawn several units from the Strip, as part of its plans for a long war.

Read the full story ›