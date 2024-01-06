A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthWND HEALTH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

6 hiccup cures most recommended by experts

Does pulling your tongue really work?

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 29, 2024 at 9:29pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sheila deVera)

(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sheila deVera)

(STUDY FINDS) -- At some point, everyone has been ambushed by the sudden and uninvited hiccup. The involuntary contraction of the diaphragm causes your vocal cords to close briefly, producing the telltale “hic” sound.

While hiccups are usually short-lived, they often strike at inconvenient times. Many cures have been handed down for generations, ranging from quirky folk remedies — like thumping someone on the back — to more science-backed techniques, such as raising carbon dioxide levels in your blood.

To help battle these annoying occurrences, StudyFinds has compiled a list of the best cures for hiccups.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Effeminate' Christ poster sparks anger among believers
6 hiccup cures most recommended by experts
Kim Kardashian to star in Elizabeth Taylor biopic
Alarming: Alzheimer's can be spread BETWEEN humans
Bill Maher knocks left as 'different kind of nuts' for thinking 'men can have babies'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×