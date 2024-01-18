80% of residents in 1 European country think elderly can be euthanized if their life is 'completed'

(LIFENEWS) – A recent poll has indicated that 80% of Dutch voters believe that euthanasia should be available for those who consider their lives complete.

According to the English-language NL Times, a poll revealed that 80% of Dutch voters support euthanasia being available for those who believe their lives are complete, with only 10% of respondents disagreeing. The remaining 10% of voters reported that they had no opinion on the subject.

The poll data comes after the submission of amendments to a controversial bill, first tabled in 2020, which would enable people over 75 to request euthanasia if they feel they have a “completed life”. The MP who initially made the proposal, Pia Dijkstra of the D66 party, claimed that “people of old age who are suffering from life must have the opportunity to die at a self chosen moment.”

