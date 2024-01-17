A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
ABC News cancels New Hampshire Republican primary debate

DeSantis says Haley 'is afraid because she doesn't want to answer the tough questions'

Published January 16, 2024 at 10:22pm
Published January 16, 2024 at 10:22pm
Republican candidates Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis at the third presidential primary debate in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. (Video screenshot)

(ABC NEWS) -- ABC News and WMUR are canceling their planned Republican primary debate in New Hampshire on Thursday, citing a lack of candidate participation.

"Our intent was to host a debate coming out of the Iowa caucuses, but we always knew that would be contingent on the candidates and the outcome of the race," an ABC News spokesperson said in a statement. "As a result, while our robust election coverage will continue, ABC News and WMUR-TV will not be moving forward with Thursday’s Republican presidential primary debate in New Hampshire."

The decision comes shortly after a deadline set by ABC News and New Hampshire TV station WMUR for both former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley to respond to their invitations to the debate by Tuesday afternoon.

Read the full story ›

×