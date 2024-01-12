'Abortion' is a pro-death euphemism: Make it 'abortion-homicide'

By Michael Nedderman

A new "War Club" (join below) is meant to help pro-life folks, especially Republican candidates, understand that the pro-life side can devastate Democrats in 2024 because the scientific facts, logic (life begins at the beginning – where else?), and moral reality (God) are on our side.

God gave us those self-evident truths to use as a "War Club" because Satan's Big Lie can only be defeated using God's Big Truth.

Yet we're being told that this issue favors Democrats?

That the baby killers aren't running from God's Big Truth, not to mention from the law, indicts us for not uniting and "swinging" our pro-life PR "War Club" sooner.

Preborn babies have been legally "disappeared" due to the highest court in the land (Dobbs), so butchering babies in the womb is still considered a "sacred right" by 85% of Americans. In other words, God's Big Truth is losing badly – our fault for not uniting sooner. Essential to winning is this fundamental clarification:

It's the "abortion-homicide" issue!

Homicide is defined as: one human killing another.

We'll never create and implement an effective plan to end The Great American Abortion Holocaust if we can't admit that we're badly losing the PR battle (13% to 85%) to folks who – knowing both parents are human – sincerely ask, "When is 'it' human?" Nazis didn't even call their victims "it."

Truthify or babies die

The following corrected excerpt from Planned Parenthood's website illustrates how this simple tactic will cause PP and the Democratic Party to lose all credibility when we refuse to use their pro-abortion euphemism. Instead, "swing" back: "Abortion-homicide."

This excerpt from a PP webpage (with "-homicide" added) shows how that child-sacrificing cult uses "abortion" to hide the fact that every abortion is a homicide:

​"The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which means that states can now ban abortion-homicide. Some states have banned abortion-homicide or created lots of restrictions. But abortion-homicide is still legal in many states, and it's legal to go to a different state to get an abortion-homicide. Abortion-homicide is NOT banned nationwide."

Imagine how support and the number of abortion-homicides would drop if everyone were required to use the truthful term, "abortion-homicide."

We must unite and expose to the entire nation (not just our mailing lists) the Roe/Dobbs Big Lie, a legal fiction that demonically proclaims "abortion-homicide is not homicide" because a preborn baby is not legally alive according to "the law of the land" (yes, Dobbs) but "… at most, represents only the potentiality of life." (Roe, page 162.)

Definition of "potential": possible, as opposed to actual, or "not actually alive."

Appallingly, 85% of Americans believe that demonic Big Lie – including the Dobbs justices who, when in effect reauthorizing Roe's genocide, used the infamous case uncritically 12 times!

Note: "Legal fiction" is how corporations acquire legal "personhood."

Explaining Dobbs' genocidal culpability for upholding Roe's demonic legal fiction means not saying "Roe was overturned"!

The Roe/Dobbs legal fiction ("potential life") is how courts deceptively evade using the word "homicide" when ruling on abortion-homicide.

Protected by the demonic Roe/Dobbs legal fiction:

An abortion-homicide doctor can treat "a woman" instead of a mother "with child."

Doctors commit hundreds of thousands of abortion-homicides yearly with no legal consequences, receive high pay (murder-for-hire), and are socially accepted by 85% of Americans – while a guy who kills his pregnant girlfriend gets charged with two murders.

Question: What do Hitler's Nazis, Southern slave masters and today's abortion-homicides advocates/practitioners have in common?

Answer: Each group's crimes against humanity were/are socially acceptable because they were/are "the law of the land" (Dobbs).

Negotiating with evil is appeasement

Debating policy with the advocates of mass abortion-homicide implicitly, but clearly, accepts their premise ("it" isn't alive/human). Therefore, policy debates are just a matter of how we compromise with evil (15-22 weeks vs. 6 weeks, etc.).

Watch this 5-minute clip from the DeSantis/Newsom debate (about abortion-homicide), especially the last 0:45, to see how DeSantis' policy debate implicitly, but clearly, accepted Newsom's premise: "that 'it' isn't alive/human." Otherwise, why would DeSantis – or any pro-life politician – agree to any abortion-homicides – at any time – if he truly believes that abortion is homicide? As you listen, add "-homicide" to each "abortion" reference to understand how Newsom would lose all credibility – even to himself.

What if 85% of the country favored slavery, killing Jews, or all of the lawyers? Are slavery and killing humans legitimate subjects for the ballot? Oh, it's OK when the victims are defined in law as "inferior" (Dred Scott), "subhuman" (Nazis), or "potential life" (merely an "it" according to Roe/Dobbs).

Engaging in policy debates with genociders like Newsom 1) grants them credibility, 2) make us appear weak, and 3) emboldens them with self-righteousness – just watch Newsom.

Evil was similarly appeased before the Civil War when the political compromise was to wrap the issue of slavery in a democratic veneer and let the states decide whether to legalize evil. Dobbs did the same!

Without their Big Lie euphemisms and our policy appeasements, political support for abortion-homicide will evaporate, and the reality-denying 85% (voters) will have to acknowledge the homicidal (personal) and genocidal (national) nature of their child-sacrificing obsession.

The Plan:

Unite! Stop appeasing evil. Take off "the gloves," and swing God's Big Truth War Club to inflict some good ol' shame and guilt on the shameful and guilty – or we'll never expose the Big Lie to the deceived and/or undecided – the 85% we need to win elections

The good news is that we only need about half of them. Without them, however, it's subjugation or civil war.

This PR plan will devastate the party married to abortion-homicide just like that same party's commitment to slavery led to its 19th-century downfall when courageous Republicans stopped compromising and acted on their convictions.

We urgently need to test-market and roll out a national PR campaign to the 85% of Americans who need to be whacked upside their heads with God's Big Truth War Club about the living reality of our preborn brothers and sisters – before November.

Michael Nedderman is the author of the "Preborn Americans United series," "How to END abortion-homicide AND defeat Democrats in 2024." "Yes, there is a prayer to Jesus in the Declaration of Independence!," "The God America officially thanks on Thanksgiving Day is Jesus Christ," "The personal exemption and 'inflation tax'," "If the 40 million Christians who don't vote did vote" and the eBook, "America's Primal Prayer" (subtitle: Is Jesus Christ the God of the Declaration; Did the Founders Dedicate the Nation to Him; is the Constitution Woven From Christian Fabric; and Why Does it Matter?).

He can be reached at [email protected].

