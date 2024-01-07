Abortion radicals who terrorized pro-lifers get off with community service

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Nancy Flanders

Live Action News

Pro-abortion activists who were arrested after terrorizing attendees and speakers at a pro-life event will not face jail time or have a criminal record but will have to perform community service.

In March, Students for Life president Kristan Hawkins and Turning Point USA contributor Isabel Brown were at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) on a scheduled stop of the organization’s “Lies Pro-Choicers Believe” tour. Hawkins kept her camera rolling on Instagram Live as protests broke out and pro-abortion activists chanted, “F**k Pro-lifers” and “Fascists Go Home.” SFLA said the protestors used their signs to physically assault individuals who were present.

Several complaints of assault were filed, and EMTs were called to the event to treat injuries, according to SFLA.

“City police were called and oddly detained SFLA team members and the pro-life students, allowing the Antifa and Transgender activists to disperse peacefully,” Students for Life explained in a news release. “Meanwhile, peaceful pro-life individuals were behind closed doors, and SFLA property and signs were stolen and vandalized.”

Two protestors — 22-year-old Natalie Hoskins III and 30-year-old Anthony Marvin — were arrested. Hoskins was charged with simple assault and faced up to a year in prison and a fine, while Marvin was charged with disorderly conduct and faced the same punishment.

According to The College Fix, neither Hoskins nor Marvin will have a criminal record despite the arrest, and they both have to carry out community service. Neither were students at VCU. Hoskins has allegedly completed 20 hours of community service, and the charges against her were subsequently dropped, according to court documents. Marvin completed 50 hours of community service and had to meet “other conditions,” according to Commonwealth Attorney of Richmond Colette McEachin.

At a follow-up event in April at VCU, out of 100 attendees, 40 were presumed to be pro-abortion protestors. Students for Life Media rep Caroline Wharton told The College Fix, “Unfortunately, disruption at Students for Life of America events is all too commonplace. Our team members and student groups often face severe hostility and intimidation from pro-abortion students on campus, and many school administrations either choose to ignore it or pile on themselves with censorship, unreasonable fees, and an intentional lack of peacekeeping.”

Attacks against pro-lifers have been increasing since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Senate Homeland Security Committee in November of 2022 that about 70% of abortion-related violence and threats since the fall of Roe were being carried out against pro-life groups.

