Abortionist complains fewer clients want late-term procedures

The founder of an ‘all-trimester’ Maryland abortion facility has complained that the business has been seeing fewer late abortion clients in recent months, which means it is committing fewer late abortions.

Morgan Nuzzo spoke to the NC Newsline about the facility, Partners in Abortion Care, which she opened last year with Diane Horvath. It was also last year that pro-abortion advocates predicted an increase in late abortion clients. However, Nuzzo explained, “We actually saw a decrease in later abortion patients from July until very recently. We were booked out several weeks in the spring and early summer. And then there was just this dramatic drop-off. Last year some advocacy folks did some data, and they were like, [the need for later abortion is] going to increase like a hundredfold. So I’m not really sure how to reconcile that with the reality of what we were seeing. …We aren’t booking out now for appointments — we have availability next week. Whereas before [the wait time] was two to three weeks on average, sometimes as much as five. We were getting a little worried about where the patients are.”

Nuzzo expressed concern that women might be choosing to keep their children instead of undergoing an abortion in the third trimester. “People don’t expect to need a later abortion, or an abortion after 28 weeks,” she said. “And so I think sometimes when people are told that they’re further along in pregnancy, it’s just like, well, that’s the end.”

Nuzzo said, however, that the facility is still committing roughly 10 abortions per week, with an average gestational age between 20 and 34 weeks. She also said the abortion business commits abortions on several children each week and patient ages range from age 10 to 53. “We see a lot of kids. A lot of kids,” she said, adding, “We see folks up to 34 [weeks’ gestation], so we usually don’t turn those kids away. But sometimes they need to be seen in a hospital. And we’ve certainly consulted for people who are younger than people we’ve seen in clinic [meaning younger than 10 years old] who needed hospital-based care.”

Nuzzo did not acknowledge that a 10-year-old child who is pregnant is, in every circumstance, a victim of rape. The abortion industry has long been criticized for hiding abuse and covering for abusers, with documentation from multiple states showing that abortion facilities — and Planned Parenthood in particular — have been criticized for not reporting child sexual abuse.

In the interview, Nuzzo also bemoaned times when the abortion facility isn’t able to commit abortions.

“The very worst thing to do is turn somebody away who wants an abortion,” she said. “It’s a terrible feeling to take someone’s choice from them. I’m not saying abortion is for everyone. Some people get here and they choose not to continue, and that’s wonderful. But to say, someone who wants to not be pregnant anymore, and to say, ‘You have no other options,’ is a terrible thing to have to do to somebody.”

What is not mentioned in the interview is how lucrative abortions committed in the second and third trimesters are; the background of the facility’s abortionist, Diane Horvath, was also not discussed. Horvath faced a malpractice suit after seriously injuring a patient in a dilation and evacuation (D&E) dismemberment abortion, which is most often committed in the second trimester. Horvath perforated the patient’s uterus and destroyed her right ovary and fallopian tube. The damage was so extensive that the patient had to be hospitalized and undergo corrective surgery to repair the lacerations and stop the bleeding; her appendix also had to be removed. On top of all this, doctors at the hospital also discovered that Horvath had not completed the abortion, leaving parts of the baby inside the woman’s uterus. Horvath has also applauded women for undergoing repeat abortions and using abortion as birth control.

