Activists troll disgraced ex-Harvard president with 'moving day' sign, U-Haul trucks

'It's moving day Claudine Gay!'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 3, 2024 at 8:52pm
(Video screenshot)

(Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- A group of activists targeted disgraced former Harvard University President Claudine Gay outside her official campus residence Wednesday, trolling her with a "moving day" billboard and U-Haul trucks just one day after her resignation.

"It's moving day Claudine Gay!" the digital mobile billboard read before changing to another screen that said, "Sponsored by the TENS OF THOUSANDS of Accuracy in Media activists who demanded your RESIGNATION."

The billboard was accompanied by two U-Haul moving trucks, although it was not immediately clear if she had yet moved from the residence that serves as the official home of Harvard's president.

