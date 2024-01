(NEW YORK POST) -- A 60-year-old woman was heard screaming in agony as she was compacted inside a garbage truck at least four times after falling into a dumpster outside her apartment complex.

The New Hampshire woman, who was not identified, was taken to Elliot Hospital around 1:30 p.m. Monday with critical injuries that she is expected to survive, Boston 25 said.

“She was in agony,” neighbor Amanda Czzowitz told the outlet. “All you heard was screaming.”

