A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education HealthWND HEALTH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

AI misled by distractions: Tissue contamination can throw medical diagnoses into chaos

'Using artificial intelligence in the field of medicine can have dire consequences'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 24, 2024 at 8:43pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by Alexander Sinn on Unsplash)

(Photo by Alexander Sinn on Unsplash)

(STUDY FINDS) -- Using artificial intelligence in the field of medicine can have dire consequences, a new study warns. Researchers from Northwestern University are highlighting a significant challenge in the use of AI in medical pathology: the difficulty in accurately analyzing tissue samples when they contain contaminants from other sources.

This problem, known as tissue contamination, is well-understood by human pathologists but poses a serious issue for AI-powered computers, which are often developed in ideal and controlled environments. Simply put, AI is having issues dealing with the flawed and imperfect real world.

“We train AIs to tell ‘A’ versus ‘B’ in a very clean, artificial environment, but, in real life, the AI will see a variety of materials that it hasn’t trained on. When it does, mistakes can happen,” says study corresponding author Dr. Jeffery Goldstein, director of perinatal pathology and an assistant professor of perinatal pathology and autopsy at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, in a university release.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Turbocharged our efforts': Dems in Congress intensify pushback against Netanyahu
AI misled by distractions: Tissue contamination can throw medical diagnoses into chaos
Anti-aging elixir on the horizon? Revolutionary therapy works with one treatment
Trump vows to build 'greatest Iron Dome anywhere in the world'
'All evil in the world is described by the word Hamas in Hebrew'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×