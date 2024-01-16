A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Air pollution is making people lazier, study claims

Current levels causing an extra 22 minutes of inactivity each day

Published January 15, 2024 at 9:29pm
(STUDY FINDS) -- Air pollution is making people lazier, a new study claims. According to scientists in the United Kingdom, current levels in that nation are causing an extra 22 minutes of inactivity each day.

This surprising finding emerged from a study conducted by scientists at the University of Leicester. They looked into how background pollution levels influence physical activity and the tendency to be inactive. Their findings revealed that long-term exposure to the current levels of air pollution lead to an increase in time spent being inactive each day. For the study, researchers defined inactivity as time spent lying down, sitting, reclining, or standing without moving.

“We’re already aware that air pollution contributes to cardiometabolic and respiratory diseases. The World Health Organization in 2019 estimated that 99% of the global population breathes air containing high levels of pollutants,” notes Dr. Jonathan Goldney from the University of Leicester, according to statement from SWNS.

Read the full story ›

