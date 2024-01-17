A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.ELECTION 2024
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

AJC poll: Trump crushing Biden in pivotal Georgia

10% of black voters who say they don't plan to vote in the White House race at all

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 17, 2024 at 8:51am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk across the South Lawn of the White House Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, before boarding Marine One to begin their trip to Florida. (Official White House photo by Andrea Hanks)

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk across the South Lawn of the White House Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, before boarding Marine One to begin their trip to Florida. (Official White House photo by Andrea Hanks)

(ATLANTA JOURNAL CONSTITUTION) -- President Joe Biden trails former President Donald Trump in a head-to-head rematch in Georgia, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll of registered voters that shows the Republican with a solid 45% to 37% lead over the Democratic incumbent.

The poll showed nearly 20% of Georgians weren’t ready to support either candidate as the presidential race shifts from Iowa after Trump’s dominant victory Monday in the first nominating contest of the 2024 election cycle.

Biden is hurt by soft support among many Democratic and independent voters who were crucial to his narrow 2020 victory over Trump in Georgia, including 10% of Black voters who say they don’t plan to vote in the White House race at all.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Like a zombie movie': 'Heavily drunk' American allegedly bites flight attendant's arm
Jewish students accuse university of ignoring anti-Semitism, punishing whistleblowers
State excludes Christians from preschool lunches, now pays massive price
Israel withdraws thousands of troops from Gaza after U.S. arm-twisting
'Condemn this evil': U.S. House introduces resolution denouncing Hamas for rapes
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×