AJC poll: Trump crushing Biden in pivotal Georgia

(ATLANTA JOURNAL CONSTITUTION) -- President Joe Biden trails former President Donald Trump in a head-to-head rematch in Georgia, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll of registered voters that shows the Republican with a solid 45% to 37% lead over the Democratic incumbent.
The poll showed nearly 20% of Georgians weren’t ready to support either candidate as the presidential race shifts from Iowa after Trump’s dominant victory Monday in the first nominating contest of the 2024 election cycle.
Biden is hurt by soft support among many Democratic and independent voters who were crucial to his narrow 2020 victory over Trump in Georgia, including 10% of Black voters who say they don’t plan to vote in the White House race at all.