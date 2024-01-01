Al Gore follows history of wrong climate predictions with dire new warning

Years ago, Al Gore, the onetime vice president and now green ideology businessman extraordinaire, predicted the Arctic would be ice free in just a couple of years.

They passed. More years passed. It still isn't.

WND CEO Joseph Farah in a column cited some other failed predictions of what he called "the first climate doomsday hysteric."

He noted that Gore, "in December 2009, the man who once proclaimed himself, 'the inventor of the internet,' predicted the north polar ice cap would likely vanish within five to seven years. He said the chances were 75% they would be be completely ice-free' within that time frame."

TRENDING: Transgender actor behind viral Delta video has ties to Dylan Mulvaney

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

He added, "It was 16 years ago Gore premiered his famous movie, 'An Inconvenient Truth,' for which he won an Oscar. More recently, he was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. He didn't win but got to go to France – no doubt on a private jet.

"In his movie, Gore predicted that sea levels could rise 20 feet with the melting of the Antarctic and Arctic ice sheets."

They haven't.

Can everything about Al Gore be summed up in the single word, 'WRONG'? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (28 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

In a subsequent project Gore showed video of water surging to the Ground Zero site where thousands died in the 9/11 attack by Muslim terrorists.

He pointed out that all was caused by global warming. It wasn't. It was an extraordinary storm that battered the east coast.

"Gore said the polar bears were dying. He's right about that – they die when they get old. There are more polar bears now than when Al Gore was born," Joseph Farah explained.

"He claimed in his famous movie that the Sahara Desert was drying up. This is not true. As shown by satellite images, the Sahel is in fact one of the regions that has gained the most flora density since satellites began collecting images. All of that is due to the reviled CO2, which in effect acts as a fertilizer!"

Now a report in the Daily Wire outlines Gore's latest dire threat.

It is that unless people do what he wants about the climate, there will be a "billion" climate refugees.

That would amount to two out of every three people from the dozens of nations on the African continent.

The report explained Gore's prediction came during an appearance on CNN.

"We still have the ability to seize control of our destiny," he claimed. "If we stop adding to the overburden of these greenhouse gas pollutants in the sky, if we reach what they call true net zero and stop adding to the heat-trapping capacity up there, the temperatures will stop going up right away. And if we stay at true net zero, half of the human-caused greenhouse pollution will fall out of the atmosphere in as little as 25 to 30 years."

He said "solar electricity and wind electricity" were solutions.

The report explained he claimed, "We can do this if we just overcome the greed and political power of the big fossil fuel polluters, who’ve been trying to control this process. We have to make a decision to get past fossil fuels and start accelerating the shift over to renewable energy and efficiency.

"The scientists who warned us of these megastorms, and the floods, and mudslides, and droughts, and the ice melting, and the sea level rising, and the storms getting stronger, and the tropical diseases, and climate migrants crossing international borders in larger numbers, they were dead right when they warned us about this. And so we need to pay more attention to them now. Here’s one thing they say. If we don’t take action, there could be as many as one billion climate refugees crossing international borders in the next several decades."

Gore recently added censorship to the items on his checklist.

He claimed allowing people to have access to information that is in conflict with mainstream ideologies is a threat to democracy.

He said social media, which carries those very opposition messages, have "disrupted the balances that used to exist that made representative democracy work much better."

Gore is demanding a "shared base of knowledge that serves as a basis for reasoning together collectively."

He insists it's "an abuse" of the "public forum" for people to have that information, and it causes people to be "sucked into echo chambers."

Then it's really bad, he charges. "If you spend too much time in the echo chamber, what's weaponized is another form of AI, not artificial intelligence, artificial insanity," he claimed. "I'm serious!"

AL GORE - At COP28. Listen carefully. He says Democracy is under threat because citizens are no longer all getting the same print news (propaganda) Algorithms (that governments can’t control) are threatening democracy. It’s like he thinks we are stupid or insane … oh pic.twitter.com/aQe41iOhNY — Elander & the News (@ElanderNews) December 7, 2023

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: America – long the freest, most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian nation on earth – is on the brink of destruction. Every decent and aware American adult knows this. The evidence is everywhere.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as "infanticide." They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a "gender transition" that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. They have not just allowed, but ENGINEERED, a full-scale foreign invasion of America across her southern border.

Their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – a senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – is destroying America's economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes and, increasingly, IMPRISONS critics as "violent extremists," "domestic terrorists," "white supremacists" and "insurrectionists." Indeed, they're currently engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden's chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes "politics" in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual. The greatest nation on earth is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

The big question, then, is WHAT CAN BE DONE TO SAVE AMERICA? Fortunately, real answers and uncommon wisdom are showcased in the December issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, "CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world's freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction."

In this very special issue, readers will experience the best and deepest thoughts and strategies on how to restore America to her former goodness and greatness, from some of the nation's most respected analysts – everyone from Tucker Carlson to Dennis Prager to Victor Davis Hanson to Newt Gingrich and many more.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!