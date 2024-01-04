Alan Dershowitz: 'I was falsely accused'

By Harold Hutchison

Harvard professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz said Wednesday the unsealing of documents related to dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein disproved allegations against him.

A federal judge unsealed documents relating to the case against Epstein Wednesday evening. Epstein, who had connections to many powerful people, including Prince Andrew, committed suicide while awaiting trial after he was arrested in 2019 on sex charges.

“These documents, if all the documents are revealed, will prove categorically that she did misidentify me, that I never met her, never heard of her, never spoke to her and I can prove it by independent means,” Dershowitz told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “I have all my travel records, I have all my television appearances. I can prove that I couldn’t possibly have been anywhere near any of the people who were involved in this.”

Virginia Giuffre, who Epstein trafficked, said that she may have misidentified Dershowitz in November 2022 as part of a legal settlement with the attorney after accusing him of sexually assaulting her in 2014.

“I was Epstein’s lawyer, of course I flew on his plane with Ken Starr, with Roy Black, with other lawyers,” Dershowitz said. “We flew to meetings with the U.S. attorney, with the state attorney. So people have to be very careful about what they are believing and when it happened. For example, as soon as Epstein was shown to be what he was, I ended my personal association with him completely, but I maintained a legal relationship with him. I’ve represented some of the worst people in the world and continue to do so. That’s my life.”

Dershowitz vigorously denied allegations of wrongdoing on multiple occasions.

“It’s caused me the worst few years of my life, when I was falsely accused,” Dershowitz said of his decision to represent Epstein. “I was canceled by the 92nd street Y, by Temple Emanuel, and then she ultimately admitted that she may have confused me with someone else, so things have obviously gotten a lot better.”

“Now of course these revelations put my name in the headlines again, but I’ve never been afraid of that, because I have nothing to be afraid of, nothing to be ashamed of, I did nothing wrong,” Dershowitz continued. “Would I do it again? Not if I knew I was going to be falsely accused, but I represented far worse people. I represented murderers, I’ve represented people who have done terrible, terrible things. That is an essential part of our system. If I don’t do it, who will?”

