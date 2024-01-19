A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
After already laying off thousands, Google prepping for more layoffs

'We have to make tough choices'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 19, 2024 at 2:36pm
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(ZEROHEDGE) – The illusion of a booming labor market may not last for much longer. At least if Google is any barometer, that is. The tech giant has joined a long list of names that has informed its employees that layoffs are on their way, according to a new report from The Verge.

Following "thousands" of layoffs the company has already made, CEO Sundar Pichai sent out a message to employees this week that additional layoffs would be on their way.

He wrote in an internal Google memo on Wednesday: “We have ambitious goals and will be investing in our big priorities this year. The reality is that to create the capacity for this investment, we have to make tough choices.”

Read the full story ›

