After already laying off thousands, Google prepping for more layoffs

(ZEROHEDGE) – The illusion of a booming labor market may not last for much longer. At least if Google is any barometer, that is. The tech giant has joined a long list of names that has informed its employees that layoffs are on their way, according to a new report from The Verge.

Following "thousands" of layoffs the company has already made, CEO Sundar Pichai sent out a message to employees this week that additional layoffs would be on their way.

He wrote in an internal Google memo on Wednesday: “We have ambitious goals and will be investing in our big priorities this year. The reality is that to create the capacity for this investment, we have to make tough choices.”

