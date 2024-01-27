Americans favor limits on killing of the unborn

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Bridget Sielicki

Live Action News

A recent poll released by the Knights of Columbus found that the majority of Americans support at least some level of protections for preborn children from abortion.

The poll, which was conducted with the Marist Institute for Public Opinion at Marist College, found that 66% of respondents believe that “limits should be placed on when abortion is allowed,” while 33% said they believe that “abortion should be allowed without any limits.”

TRENDING: Border Patrol agents 'absolutely' don't want to cut Texas razor wire, BUT ...

Two-thirds of respondents also believe that healthcare professionals with objections to abortion should be granted religious exemptions, while 86% of respondents said they believe laws can protect both the mother and her preborn child.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Of the 1,371 survey respondents, 58% said they were pro-choice, while 40% said they consider themselves pro-life. These results seem to support the idea that a significant percentage of even self-identified “pro-choice” individuals favor restrictions on abortion.

According to the poll, 37% of self-identified Democrats believe abortion should be “allowed only during the first three months of a pregnancy… only in cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the mother … [or] should never be permitted under any circumstance.” Sixty percent (60%) of Independents felt this way, as did 85% of Republicans.

Do even "pro-choicers" recognize limitations in killing the unborn? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Additionally, an overwhelming 83% of respondents said they support the work of pregnancy resource centers (PRCs) which assist pregnant women and families. These pro-life centers offer a variety of services including private medical consultation, pregnancy testing, STD testing, ultrasounds, and maternity and baby items. One report from the Charlotte Lozier Institute found that these centers have offered $358 million in services since the overturn of Roe v. Wade in 2022. Despite this, and the obvious assistance PRCs offer to women and families in need, many politicians have vilified these charitable centers in the wake of the Dobbs Supreme Court decision.

“Once again, most Americans are steadfast in their belief that abortion should be significantly limited yet laws should include exceptions for rape, incest, or to save the life of the mother,” Barbara Carvalho, the director of the Marist Poll, said in a statement. “This clear trend found in the annual Knights of Columbus-Marist Poll has continued, nearly two years after the Supreme Court’s landmark Dobbs decision.” It should be noted, however, that it is not medically necessary to intentionally and directly kill a preborn child to save a mother’s life; instead, there are medical treatments which are the standard of care for both patients (mother and child)

Knights of Columbus Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly highlighted the positive response toward PRCs.

“This year’s poll makes clear that a consistent consensus of Americans supports legal restrictions on abortion, and an overwhelming majority support pregnancy resource centers, which assist mothers and their children in greatest need,” Kelly said in a statement.

“I’m very proud that our Knights across the U.S. and Canada have raised more than $7 million to support these vital centers through our ASAP, or Aid and Support After Pregnancy program,” he added.

“Knights have also funded the purchase of over 1,790 ultrasounds, empowering an estimated 1.5 million mothers to see their unborn babies. The Knights of Columbus will continue to work tirelessly in our mission until abortion becomes unthinkable.”

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: For America's ruling elites, nothing is more precious, wonderful and life-giving to their great cause than the Jan. 6, 2021 "insurrection" at the U.S. Capitol. It's irrelevant that the events didn't come remotely close to constituting an actual "insurrection," or that both police and over 200 undercover FBI assets provoked the riot – which Tucker Carlson calls a "set-up." Yet Vice President Kamala Harris still insists the minor riot was just as horrific as the 9/11 terror attacks and Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.

WHY are the elites doing this?

It's not just because convicting, imprisoning, torturing and destroying the lives of hundreds of Trump supporters is meant to terrify and intimidate millions of Americans into submission. And it's not just because activist judges and bureaucrats in over 30 states are absurdly trying to keep Trump off their state's election ballots by citing the 14th Amendment's prohibition against anyone who "engaged in insurrection" from holding elective office.

It's because the elites' destruction of America is so rapid, horrendous and obvious that they feel compelled to turn their opponents into monsters – or lose power at the next election. But that doesn't mean just calling conservatives and Christians "racists," "white supremacists," "radical extremists" and "domestic terrorists" as they do continually. They know much more is needed.

Question: What if, far from being horrified by a half-baked riot they absurdly claim is worse than any domestic disturbance since the Civil War, the left actually LOVES the idea of violence on the right – the worse the better – since it perfectly serves their agenda? Increasingly, all the evidence strongly suggests today's power-mad leftist elites not only intend to intimidate and discredit their political opponents by calling them terrorists, they mean to provoke actual violence.

The secret strategies and shocking tactics of today's ascendant far-left elites are exposed as perhaps never before in the January issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, headlined "INCITING VIOLENCE: DEMS' SECRET STRATEGY FOR STAYING IN POWER."

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!