Amish horse and buggy stolen from Walmart parking lot while family shopped

Police had already made contact with the suspect earlier in the day

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 26, 2024 at 12:46pm
Amish buggy (Pixabay)

(ABC NEWS) – An Amish family had their horse and buggy stolen while they shopped at a Michigan Walmart, police say.

The theft took place on Saturday at approximately 5:30 p.m. in the town of Sturgis, Michigan – some 95 miles south of Grand Rapids near the Indiana border – when the Sturgis Department of Public Safety were called to the Walmart on 1500 S. Centerville Road to a report of a stolen Amish buggy and horse from the establishment’s parking lot, authorities said.

“A truck driver, parked in the Walmart lot, had seen a female steal the buggy,” according to a statement from the Sturgis Department of Public Safety. “He gave police a description of the female suspect.”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
