Ancient Roman temple unearthed, writing new chapter in story of Christianity's rise

Largest evidence of Imperial Cult practice in 4th-century Italy

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 6, 2024 at 11:22am
(STUDY FINDS) – Beneath the modern-day streets of Italy, hidden under a parking lot, lies a discovery that challenges our understanding of one of history’s pivotal transitions: the Roman Empire’s shift from paganism to Christianity. This revelation, made by American researchers, uncovers an ancient temple dating back to the era of Constantine the Great, Rome’s first Christian emperor.

Their findings offer a profound glimpse into a time of cultural and religious flux, revealing a society that was more “multicultural” than previously thought.

At the heart of this discovery is Professor Douglas Boin of Saint Louis University, an expert in ancient Roman religious transitions. The discovery includes three ancient walls, believed to be part of a temple dedicated to the Imperial Cult. This temple, located in the town of Spello, is now considered the largest evidence of the Imperial Cult practice in fourth-century Italy and the late Roman Empire.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Ancient Roman temple unearthed, writing new chapter in story of Christianity's rise
