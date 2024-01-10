Another Republican drops out of presidential race

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie dropped out of the Republican presidential race on Wednesday just days before the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary.

Christie, a staunch critic of former President Donald Trump, focused his presidential campaign solely on New Hampshire, where the first-in-the-nation primary is on Jan. 23. After largely failing to gain traction in national and key early nominating state polls, the former governor called it quits during a town hall in Windham, New Hampshire.

TRENDING: Republicans achieve massive IRS funding cuts in spending agreement

Christie had been facing pressure from Republican Gov. Chris Sununu to drop out of the race so that the non-Trump field could consolidate around former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, whom he endorsed in mid-December.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The former New Jersey governor had ramped up attacks on Haley recently over declining to rule out being Trump’s vice president following her surge in the New Hampshire polls.

While Trump still holds a comfortable lead ahead of the GOP primary field nationally and in key early nominating states, Haley has risen to second in New Hampshire in the RealClearPolitics average. The former ambassador currently has 29.3% support compared to Trump’s 43%, and Christie is the only other candidate to poll in the double digits in the state.

Is Chris Christie among the last Americans for whom you'd ever vote for president? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 94% (15 Votes) 6% (1 Votes)

Christie raised only $5.4 million since his June presidential launch, with $3.9 million cash on hand, according to the most recent data from the Federal Election Commission (FEC). Fundraising totals for 2023’s fourth quarter won’t be released by the FEC until Jan. 31.

The former governor dropped out of the 2016 Republican primary directly after coming in sixth place in New Hampshire with only 7.4% support. Christie later endorsed Trump for president.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!