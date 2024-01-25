A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Anti-aging elixir on the horizon? Revolutionary therapy works with one treatment

New therapy targets and eliminates old, worn-out cells in the body

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 24, 2024 at 8:25pm
(Photo by Kristin Li on Pexels)

(STUDY FINDS) -- Aging is a natural process that we all go through, but what if we could slow it down or even reverse some of its effects? A groundbreaking study might be paving the way to do just that.

Researchers in New York have developed a new therapy using specialized immune cells, known as CAR T-cells, to target and eliminate old, worn-out cells in the body that contribute to age-related decline. This exciting development could lead to significant advancements in treating age-related diseases and improving the quality of life as we age.

As we get older, our bodies accumulate senescent cells. These cells have stopped dividing and secrete harmful substances that can cause inflammation and damage surrounding tissues. They’re like the bad neighbors of the cellular world, causing trouble in the neighborhood (our bodies). Over time, this can lead to various age-related diseases, from diabetes to decreased physical fitness.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
