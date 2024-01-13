A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
|
Archeologists uncover 'lost valley of cities' built 2,500 years ago in Ecuador

Home to at least 10,000 farmers

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 13, 2024 at 10:16am
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(FRANCE 24) – A series of earthen mounds and buried roads in Ecuador was first noticed more than two decades ago by archaeologist Stéphen Rostain. But at the time, "I wasn’t sure how it all fit together,” said Rostain, one of the researchers who reported on the finding Thursday in the journal Science.

Recent mapping by laser-sensor technology revealed those sites to be part of a dense network of settlements and connecting roadways, tucked into the forested foothills of the Andes, that lasted about 1,000 years.

“It was a lost valley of cities," said Rostain, who directs investigations at France’s National Center for Scientific Research. “It's incredible.”

Read the full story ›

