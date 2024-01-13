Archeologists uncover 'lost valley of cities' built 2,500 years ago in Ecuador

(FRANCE 24) – A series of earthen mounds and buried roads in Ecuador was first noticed more than two decades ago by archaeologist Stéphen Rostain. But at the time, "I wasn’t sure how it all fit together,” said Rostain, one of the researchers who reported on the finding Thursday in the journal Science.

Recent mapping by laser-sensor technology revealed those sites to be part of a dense network of settlements and connecting roadways, tucked into the forested foothills of the Andes, that lasted about 1,000 years.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“It was a lost valley of cities," said Rostain, who directs investigations at France’s National Center for Scientific Research. “It's incredible.”

TRENDING: Antisemitism from the Left is exploding

Read the full story ›