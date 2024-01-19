A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Asian parents claim STEM program discriminates against their kids

Favors black, Hispanic students

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 19, 2024 at 1:23pm
(NEW YORK POST) – Asian parents filed a federal discrimination suit against the New York State Education Department Wednesday — claiming their kids are being unfairly kept out of a STEM summer program in favor of black and Hispanic students.

The state-funded Science and Technology Entry Program (STEP) admits around 11,000 7th-to-12th-grade students a year for classes at 56 participating colleges and medical schools statewide.

The pre-college enrichment program aims to “increase the number of historically underrepresented and economically disadvantaged students prepared to enter college and improve their participation rate” in math, science, tech and health fields, according to its website.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







