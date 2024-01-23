A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
At Auschwitz, Musk says social media, free speech would have prevented extermination

'I don't think there should be gatekeeping function by a small number of individuals'

Published January 22, 2024 at 8:05pm
Published January 22, 2024 at 8:05pm
Elon Musk (Video screenshot)

Elon Musk (Video screenshot)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- On his first visit to the Auschwitz Nazi death camp in Poland, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said that free speech would have prevented the murders that were perpetrated there.

Musk, the owner of the X social network formerly known as Twitter, spoke at a discussion panel in Krakow on Monday after he toured the camp along with Ben Shapiro, the conservative Jewish-American pundit, and Rabbi Menachem Margolin, an influential leader of European Jewry.

At Auschwitz, Musk, carrying his 3-year-old son X Æ A-Xii on his shoulders, toured the grounds with Shapiro, Margolin, and Holocaust survivor Gidon Lev. They lit a memorial candle, observed a moment of silence, and placed a wreath at the former death camp’s so-called Wall of Death.

Read the full story ›

×