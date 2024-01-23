At Auschwitz, Musk says social media, free speech would have prevented extermination

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- On his first visit to the Auschwitz Nazi death camp in Poland, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said that free speech would have prevented the murders that were perpetrated there.

Musk, the owner of the X social network formerly known as Twitter, spoke at a discussion panel in Krakow on Monday after he toured the camp along with Ben Shapiro, the conservative Jewish-American pundit, and Rabbi Menachem Margolin, an influential leader of European Jewry.

At Auschwitz, Musk, carrying his 3-year-old son X Æ A-Xii on his shoulders, toured the grounds with Shapiro, Margolin, and Holocaust survivor Gidon Lev. They lit a memorial candle, observed a moment of silence, and placed a wreath at the former death camp’s so-called Wall of Death.

