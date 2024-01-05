B-1 bomber crashes during training mission

By Micaela Burrow

Daily Caller News Foundation

A U.S. B-1B bomber aircraft crashed into the tarmac during landing at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, but all four crew members safely ejected, the Air Force said in a statement late Thursday.

The incident took place at 5:50 p.m. Thursday following a training mission, the Air Force’s 28th Bomb Wing assigned to Ellsworth said in a statement, adding that the installation will convene a board of officers to investigate the crash. Automatic weather trackers recorded below-freezing temperatures and low clouds causing poor visibility, according to The Associated Press.

TRENDING: Obadiah: Understanding Jacob and Esau in the end times

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“An Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base crashed at approximately 5:50 p.m. today while attempting to land on the installation. At the time of the accident, it was on a training mission,” the statement read.

“There were four aircrew on board. All four ejected safely. A board of officers will investigate the accident. Additional details will be provided as they become available.”

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued at the time showed thick fog and that the airbase had been closed following the incident.

Are B-1 bombers safe aircraft? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 89% (8 Votes) 11% (1 Votes)

The B-1B Lancer came into service in the 1980s, designed to fly at supersonic speeds and deliver conventional payloads, according to the AP. It has been used to conduct bomber flyovers in the Asia-Pacific region and to provide close air support in Afghanistan.

Initially the Air Force built 100 of the bombers, but less than 60 remain active at Ellsworth and at Dyess Air Force Base in Texas.

The 38th Bomber Wing did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for the latest information, including the damage to the aircraft.

Earlier in December, U.S. F-16 fighter jet experienced an in-flight emergency and crashed near South Korea on Monday local time during a routine training exercise.

An Air Force special operations tiltrotor aircraft crashed into waters off the coast of Japan on Nov. 29, killing all eight crew on board.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: America – long the freest, most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian nation on earth – is on the brink of destruction. Every decent and aware American adult knows this. The evidence is everywhere.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as "infanticide." They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a "gender transition" that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. They have not just allowed, but ENGINEERED, a full-scale foreign invasion of America across her southern border.

Their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – a senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – is destroying America's economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes and, increasingly, IMPRISONS critics as "violent extremists," "domestic terrorists," "white supremacists" and "insurrectionists." Indeed, they're currently engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden's chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes "politics" in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual. The greatest nation on earth is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

The big question, then, is WHAT CAN BE DONE TO SAVE AMERICA? Fortunately, real answers and uncommon wisdom are showcased in the December issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, "CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world's freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction."

In this very special issue, readers will experience the best and deepest thoughts and strategies on how to restore America to her former goodness and greatness, from some of the nation's most respected analysts – everyone from Tucker Carlson to Dennis Prager to Victor Davis Hanson to Newt Gingrich and many more.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!