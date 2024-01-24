A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Barbie' star Ryan Gosling calls out Margot Robbie Oscar snub

'I'm disappointed'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 23, 2024 at 8:50pm
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie star in 'Barbie.'

(FOX BUSINESS) -- Ryan Gosling is expressing his disappointment after he received a supporting actor Oscar nomination for his role as Ken in last year's highest-grossing film "Barbie," but lead actress Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig were both ignored in the best actress and director categories.

Gosling said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, "There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement."

The blockbuster film received a total of eight nominations — the most of any film — including America Ferrera for supporting actress and Greta Gerwig and husband Noah Baumbach for best adapted screenplay, and the movie was nominated for best picture.

Read the full story ›

