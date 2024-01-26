Bible 'portrays gender as a colorful spectrum,' theology professor says

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – The Bible supports the idea of individuals changing their sex and taking drugs and surgeries to do so, a professor at a Catholic university in Ohio wrote recently.

Professor Esther Brownsmith teaches classes on Scripture at the University of Dayton in Ohio. She was responding to the vote yesterday to prohibit men from competing in women’s sports and to ban minors from taking drugs and surgeries to make themselves look like the opposite sex. The vote overrode a veto by Governor Mike DeWine.

Brownsmith claims that Joseph’s “amazing technicolor dreamcoat” was really clothes a princess would wear.

