Biden claims on J6, 'We nearly lost everything'

Joe Biden, who appears to be claiming that his qualifications for the presidential election in 2024 are that the other guy is bad, lashed out Friday in a campaign speech that charged that, "We nearly lost America" on Jan. 6, 2021.

And President Trump, the leader so far among candidates for both parties in that race, responded.

TRENDING: Domestic abuse

A report from Fox News said he accused Biden of being the "true threat to democracy."

"The Democrats rigged the last election and they are trying it again," Trump told the network. "But it won’t work because they have shown how bad and incompetent they are."

He said, "Joe Biden is the worst president in the history of the United States — he is incompetent, he is crooked, and in many respects, he is Benedict Arnold. He is destroying our country like no one else has done before."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Was America "nearly lost" on Jan. 6? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 18% (2 Votes) 82% (9 Votes)

Trump cited Biden's policy of keeping the nation's southern border open, and allowing in millions of illegal aliens. Other problematic issues for Biden are his inflation-surging economy, his pro-abortion and pro-transgender agenda that includes mutilating surgeries for children, his foreign policy that portrays America as week, and more.

"He is responsible for this. We are a failing nation — a nation in decline — and it is all because he is the worst president in the history of our country," Trump said.

It's because of that "gross incompetence" that Biden is "a true threat to democracy," he said.

Biden also took a beating on social media for his attempt to intimidate voters by threatening the end of America.

A report at Twitchy collated a number of responses, including, "Did Joe join his son on crack?!?!?!?"

Did Joe join his son on crack?!?!?!? Biden really said that we "nearly lost America" on January 6th This is the same guy who is trying to kick his biggest opponent off the ballot.

pic.twitter.com/tAdemhmX1V — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) January 5, 2024

Twitchy noted, "Biden's faux concern about 'democracy' while his DOJ tries to throw a political opponent in jail is something else."

.@JoeBiden you are losing America by leaving our southern border wide open.

pic.twitter.com/SJl1HJhzPA — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) January 5, 2024

The commentary explained, "Biden has in the past mocked the idea of people who don't have fighter jets being able to take on the government but now he wants everybody to believe an unarmed mob and random trespassers almost overthrew the entire nation? This might be Biden's biggest whopper ever, and that's a high bar to clear."

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: America – long the freest, most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian nation on earth – is on the brink of destruction. Every decent and aware American adult knows this. The evidence is everywhere.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as "infanticide." They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a "gender transition" that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. They have not just allowed, but ENGINEERED, a full-scale foreign invasion of America across her southern border.

Their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – a senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – is destroying America's economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes and, increasingly, IMPRISONS critics as "violent extremists," "domestic terrorists," "white supremacists" and "insurrectionists." Indeed, they're currently engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden's chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes "politics" in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual. The greatest nation on earth is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

The big question, then, is WHAT CAN BE DONE TO SAVE AMERICA? Fortunately, real answers and uncommon wisdom are showcased in the December issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, "CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world's freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction."

In this very special issue, readers will experience the best and deepest thoughts and strategies on how to restore America to her former goodness and greatness, from some of the nation's most respected analysts – everyone from Tucker Carlson to Dennis Prager to Victor Davis Hanson to Newt Gingrich and many more.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!