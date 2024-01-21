Biden DHS asking Border Patrol to record 'altercations' with Texas law enforcement

By Harold Hutchison

Border Patrol agents have been asked to utilize body-worn cameras to record any “altercations” with Texas authorities as the state and the Biden administration battle in court, a Daily Caller News Foundation reporter revealed during an appearance on Sky News Australia.

The Texas Department of Public Safety took control of Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, a hotspot of illegal immigration, Jan. 11, the latest move in ongoing legal battles as the state seeks to keep migrants from crossing the border. DCNF investigative reporter Jennie Taer told Sky News Australia that the directive came from Washington, D.C., according to Border Patrol personnel familiar with the matter.

Border agents are telling me that Biden’s DHS wants them to record any altercations they may have with Texas authorities in Eagle Pass over the state takeover of Shelby Park The agents, however, have been working well with TX authorities since Abbott deployed them. pic.twitter.com/IvuUANjw9O — Jennie Taer 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@JennieSTaer) January 20, 2024

“I’ve actually been hearing from Border Patrol agents in the area that the federal government, that their supervisors, the DHS supervisors in Washington, are instructing them to wear body-worn cameras and to actually make sure they are there to record any altercations between the state authorities as well,” Taer said.

Border Patrol agents previously told the DCNF that they supported Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s move to seize Shelby Park.

“These agents are telling me they’re not working any, you know, any differently with DPS and the Texas Military Department,” Taer said. “They work really well with them. So this is something coming from Washington.”

Nearly 380,000 illegal immigrants have been encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border during the first two months of fiscal year 2024, which started Oct. 1, according to data released by United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), following 2,045,838 encounters in fiscal year 2023, 2,206,436 in fiscal year 2022 and 1,659,206 in fiscal year 2021. Another 302,000 illegal immigrants entered the United States in December.

DHS didn’t immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

