Biden dispatches CIA director to negotiate major Gaza ceasefire deal

Multi-phase plan would result in release of all Israeli and foreign captives

Published January 27, 2024 at 3:43pm
Published January 27, 2024 at 3:43pm
Pro-Gaza protesters get arrested in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. (Video screenshot)

(ZEROHEDGE) – On Thursday The Washington Post is reporting a hugely unexpected development related to the Israel-Hamas war, writing that President Biden will send CIA Director William J. Burns in the coming days to help negotiate a ceasefire.

Unnamed officials speaking to the publication described that "Burns is expected to travel to Europe for the talks and meet with the Israeli and Egyptian intelligence chiefs, David Barnea and Abbas Kamel, and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani."

The news that Israel has offered a 2-month pause in fighting, which is being widely called the most significant and far-reaching ceasefire plan since the Gaza war began, emerged Monday and Tuesday. The multi-phase plan would involve the release of groups of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, safe passage for Hamas leaders to Gaza to other countries, and would in the end result in the release of all Israeli and foreign captives still held in the Strip.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
