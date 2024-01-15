Biden hammered for his 'unconscionable war' on faith

A prominent publication in Washington is calling out Joe Biden for his “unconscionable war” on religious freedom in American, one of those freedoms protected by the First Amendment.

"It will be up to the courts to set Biden straight," explained the Washington Examiner.

"It shouldn’t have to come to that, but that is where we are."

The commentary cited Biden’s continued "methodical war against people of faith" in his pursuit just last week by his Department of Health and Human Services of a rule "rescinding conscience protections for doctors and nurses who are forced by their employers to perform procedures that violate their beliefs."

TRENDING: American Roulette

"At a time when many states are mandating healthcare professionals perform highly controversial procedures such as abortion, sterilization, assisted suicide, and gender transition surgeries, Biden’s actions will only force more religious observers out of the healthcare profession entirely," the editorial warns.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"The HHS is charged with being the first responder for over a dozen federal laws designed to protect religious freedom, including the Coats-Snowe Amendment, the Church Amendments, the Weldon Amendment, and various protections written into Medicare and Medicaid. In 2019, the Trump administration issued new regulations that beefed up these religious liberty protections, making it clear that the laws were primarily 0concerned with 'the free exercise of religious beliefs.'"

Americans wealthy abortion industry responded quickly, blasting the faith protections for allowing "healthcare providers" to deny treatment, even though abortion, with its goal of killing one of every two patients who submit to its agenda, is mislabeled as "healthcare."

Are Joe Biden and Democrats in power engaged in a war on faith because they're driven by the spirit of anti-Christ? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 96% (26 Votes) 4% (1 Votes)

The editorial said, "While it is true the rule was designed to put the beliefs of healthcare workers over the immediate desires of patients, there is no evidence that allowing the rule would have put anybody’s life at risk. The United States is brimming with doctors all too willing to abort babies and disfigure children."

It blasted Biden for claiming that the religious freedom violations he seeks would be a "balance" of the rights of doctors with the "autonomy" of patients.

"Despite the fact that this 'balancing' test is written nowhere in statute, we have already seen it play out in Biden’s Justice Department. In 2021, the Biden administration dropped a lawsuit that had been initiated through an HHS conscience complaint against a Vermont hospital that had forced a Catholic nurse to participate in an elective abortion."

The publication warned Biden’s "rollback of conscience protections for healthcare providers is just part of his administration’s much larger effort to push religious believers out of public life."

It said earlier, "Biden has also kicked Franciscan priests out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, made it harder for faith-based organizations to contract with federal agencies to provide social services, and denied the right of Christian adoption agencies to participate in HHS programs."

Now, it said, "It will be up to the courts to set Biden straight after other doctors or nurses have been forced to violate their consciences or lose their jobs."

Under Biden, it said, "That is where we are."

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: America – long the freest, most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian nation on earth – is on the brink of destruction. Every decent and aware American adult knows this. The evidence is everywhere.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as "infanticide." They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a "gender transition" that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. They have not just allowed, but ENGINEERED, a full-scale foreign invasion of America across her southern border.

Their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – a senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – is destroying America's economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes and, increasingly, IMPRISONS critics as "violent extremists," "domestic terrorists," "white supremacists" and "insurrectionists." Indeed, they're currently engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden's chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes "politics" in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual. The greatest nation on earth is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

The big question, then, is WHAT CAN BE DONE TO SAVE AMERICA? Fortunately, real answers and uncommon wisdom are showcased in the December issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, "CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world's freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction."

In this very special issue, readers will experience the best and deepest thoughts and strategies on how to restore America to her former goodness and greatness, from some of the nation's most respected analysts – everyone from Tucker Carlson to Dennis Prager to Victor Davis Hanson to Newt Gingrich and many more.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!