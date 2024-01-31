Biden to pull trigger on background checks for PRIVATE gun sales?

Joe Biden's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is working on a number of fronts to undermine, even devalue, the 2nd Amendment's protections for the right of Americans to keep and bear arms.

And one of the campaigns involves creating new demands for background checks for private gun sales.

Those checks already are required of anyone who handles a firearms transaction while holding a federal firearms license, but to date they have not been required by law of those selling a gun to a neighbor, a relative or such.

However, a whilsteblower organization is warning that the Biden bureaucrats are pushing for an "unconstitutional" power grab that would now regulate private firearms transactions.

It is Empower Oversight, which recently represented the IRS agents in the Hunter Biden case, that warns in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland that two BATF sources confirmed the White House directed the bureaucrats to "make the change and 'has drafted a 1,300-page document in support of a rule that would effectively ban private sales of firearms from one citizen to another by requiring background checks for every sale.'"

The report noted that in 1986 Congress adopted a ban on background checks for gun sales between private citizens, so it would appear only Congress could make such a change.

"Such an expansive rule that treats all private citizens the same as federal firearms licensees would circumvent the separation of powers in the Constitution, which grants ‘all legislative Powers’ to Congress while requiring that the President ‘take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed,'" the letter said.

"To the extent such a rule prevents the private sale of firearms, it would also clearly violate the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution, which declares that ‘the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.’”

Biden in the past has claimed his ultimate goal is "universal" background checks for everyone involved in any gun transaction, ever.

On another front staged by the ATF against gun owners, according to a Washington Examiner report, gun-control activists are lobbying for the ATF it kill off one of the nation's more popular pistols, the AR.

Several groups confirmed they have filed a brief opposing a federal court's decision to suspend a regulation that would begin that process.

"The Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence, Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, and March For Our Lives Foundation said they joined to support ATF because they believe that AR-style pistols fitted with 'stabilizing braces' are dangerous and have been linked to four mass shootings," the report explained.

The ATF created a nationwide rule last year that effectively would ban the weapon, but a federal judge in Texas stopped it.

That ruling said the bureaucrats overstepped their authority by creating a plan that would ban the devices, which for years have helped handicapped shootings hold their weapons.

