Biden: I'm quietly working with Israel to 'significantly' lower IDF presence in Gaza

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday that he was working to have Israel significantly reduce its military presence in Gaza, after being heckled by far-left protesters calling for a ceasefire in the Strip, during a speech at a church in South Carolina where a white supremacist killed nine Black worshipers in 2015.

“If you really care about the lives lost here ... you should call for a ceasefire in Palestine,” a woman in the crowd could be heard interrupting the US president.

Unfazed by chants of “ceasefire now” that erupted from the crowd, Biden responded: “I understand their passion, and I’ve been quietly working with the Israeli government to get them to reduce and significantly get out of Gaza.”

