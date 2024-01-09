A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden: I'm quietly working with Israel to 'significantly' lower IDF presence in Gaza

'I've been using all that I can to do that'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 8, 2024 at 7:20pm
Joe Biden participates in an expanded bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Hotel Kempinski in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (Official White House photo by Cameron Smith)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday that he was working to have Israel significantly reduce its military presence in Gaza, after being heckled by far-left protesters calling for a ceasefire in the Strip, during a speech at a church in South Carolina where a white supremacist killed nine Black worshipers in 2015.

“If you really care about the lives lost here ... you should call for a ceasefire in Palestine,” a woman in the crowd could be heard interrupting the US president.

Unfazed by chants of “ceasefire now” that erupted from the crowd, Biden responded: “I understand their passion, and I’ve been quietly working with the Israeli government to get them to reduce and significantly get out of Gaza.”

Read the full story ›

