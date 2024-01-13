Biden spokesman doubling down on president's abortion-for-all campaign

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Nancy Flanders

Live Action News

President Biden’s principal deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks appeared on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, during which he stated that Biden’s number one priority if he wins reelection this year is abortion. Fulks said Biden is focused on ensuring states are once again forced to legalize abortion, as they were under Roe v. Wade.

According to Politico, host Kristen Welker asked Fulks, “What would, on day one, President Biden’s top priority be?”

Fulks replied, “Well, look. The president announced this campaign with the moniker of ‘finish the job’ and protect freedom and democracy. So when we talk about that, let’s look at it. First of all: Roe. The president has been adamant that we need to restore Roe. It is unfathomable that women today wake up in a country with less rights than their ancestors had years ago.”

Fulks added, “Look, the president understands that this election isn’t about him: it’s about the American people.”

Fulks’ comments are confirmation of what President Biden has already proclaimed numerous times in the past. In October 2022, at Howard Theatre, he vowed that the first bill he would send to Capitol Hill the following year — after midterm elections — would be one that makes abortion-on-demand legal again throughout the nation, but only if there were enough pro-abortion legislators in Congress to pass such a bill. He urged Americans to vote for such pro-abortion politicans.

“If we do that, here’s the promise I make to you and the American people: The first bill that I will send to the Congress will be to codify Roe v. Wade,” Biden said. “And when Congress passes it, I’ll sign it in January, 50 years after Roe was first decided the law of the land.”

That plan did not come to fruition and Biden has received criticism for failing to ensure abortion on demand. According to Fulks, however, abortion is still Biden’s number one focus.

