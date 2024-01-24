What does Biden have on Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett?

Did you hear about the unbelievable Supreme Court's temporary decision on the wide-open border? It happened on Monday – and I'm still flabbergasted over it.

In a big win for the lawless Joe Biden, the court ruled in favor of the administrative state and against the state of Texas to disallow razor wire blockages of the border. In other words, Supreme Court Justices John Roberts, Elena Kagan, Ketanji Brown Jackson, Sonia Sotomayor and Amy Coney Barrett ruled that the border must remain open at all costs. The dissenting decision came from Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito. This was one of the strangest rulings to come from the court recently.

What was Barrett thinking? Is she not concerned about the drug cartel having its way with America's border? Doesn't she know about the human trafficking taking place? Don't citizens have the right to make laws to control population streaming into the country?

This was the court's chance to strike a ruling that might have been the first blow against the open border in three years. Was Barrett confused? How could she have so ruled? It was the first time to have reined in what is expected to be up to 10 million illegal entries into the country during Biden's attack on the borders.

Texas officials, under the direction of Gov. Gregg Abbott, installed miles of barriers using barbed wire and buoys along the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass in response to record numbers of migrants arriving at the border.

The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Texas over the barriers last year. Texas sued the Biden administration in December in an attempt to stop agents from removing them. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called the Biden administration's stance an "illegal effort to aid the foreign invasion of America."

"The destruction of Texas's border barriers will not help enforce the law or keep American citizens safe," Paxton said in a statement. "This fight is not over, and I look forward to defending our state's sovereignty." Gov. Abbott said Monday that "This is not over" and he'll "continue to defend Texas' constitutional authority to secure the border and prevent the Biden administration from destroying our property."

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Tex, called on Texas officials to ignore the Supreme Court ruling.

"They have a duty under the Constitution … and every other norm of leadership of any sovereign state, to protect your citizens, period, full stop. There is no exception to that," Roy told Fox News Digital on Tuesday. "And if the Supreme Court wants to ignore that truth, which a slim majority did, Texas still had the duty, Texas leaders still have the duty, to defend their people."

The conflict escalated earlier this month when the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety erected fences and razor wire in Eagle Pass, Texas, a popular spot for migrants to cross into the United States. Texas law enforcement prevented U.S. Border Patrol from accessing the area, which Border Patrol said prevented them from saving the life of a mother and two children who drowned in the Rio Grande. Roy called the opinion from the court "unconscionable," and called for the state to ignore it in a post online.

The Texas lawmaker has called on other members of the Congressional delegation to oppose funding to the Department of Homeland Security "or any other entity facilitating this brazen violation of the security & welfare of Texans."

"It's like, if someone's breaking into your house, and the court says 'Oh, sorry. You can't defend yourself.' What do you tell the court?" Roy said. "You tell the court to go to hell, you defend yourself and then figure it out later."

"Texas was finally beginning to regain control of its border with Mexico when it took matters into its own hands. The Biden Administration is going to do anything what it can to destroy America's sovereignty," said Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.

In response to that suit, Governor Abbott said "I like my chances" in an X post.

"Texas is the only government in America trying to stop illegal immigration," he added.

Yes it is. And that's sad. It's a tragedy, in fact. We need Donald Trump to restore order to the border.

