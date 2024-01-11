Biden told to stop 'selling' Oval Office tours

There's long been suspicions, and even evidence, that the Biden family has sold to foreign nations for tens of millions of dollars access to Joe Biden as vice president, then president.

There's even an FBI document charging that Ukrainians paid $5 million bribes to Joe Biden and Hunter Biden. Congress has multiple committees reviewing the evidence for these behaviors right now.

Now there appears to be suspicions that Biden was selling more than access – possibly even tours of the Oval Office.

It appears that specially chosen high-dollar donors were being given those tours, and a report at the Washington Times confirms that the White House Counsel's office has advised Biden to stop it.

The report explains that Biden has hosted donors inside the White House for meals and briefings – to discuss worries about his age – he's 81 – and competency.

He's apparently been telling them he has a plan for defeating President Donald Trump, who's right now leading all challengers in polls predicting the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.

"Under federal law, a president is legally permitted to meet with and entertain donors at the White House, but they can’t solicit a campaign contribution or receive one there. The places allowed are the White House Map Room, the old family dining room and the tennis pavilion on the South Lawn," the report explained.

The Times cited an Axios report that revealed Biden took donors into the Oval Office until his counsel’s office last year told him to stop.

Those special events for rich Democrats were set up by Jeffrey Katzenberg, a Hollywood celebrity serving Biden's campaign, the report said.

The report explained the Oval Office can't be used for such partisan events "because meeting donors there may run afoul of the Hatch Act, which bans federal workers from using their position to advance political causes or solicit donations. It also bans the White House staff from organizing campaign activities."

