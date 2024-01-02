A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.ELECTION 2024
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Biden trails Trump in key Dem voting bloc he won 2-to-1 in 2020

Democrats typically secure this group by large margins

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 2, 2024 at 10:33am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

S""

Marine One with President Donald J. Trump aboard departs the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, to begin his trip to Texas. (Official White House photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

Marine One with President Donald J. Trump aboard departs the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, to begin his trip to Texas. (Official White House photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

By Mary Lou Masters
Daily Caller News Foundation

President Joe Biden is trailing former President Donald Trump among Hispanic voters for a potential 2024 rematch after winning the demographic over 2-to-1 last cycle, according to a Monday poll.

Trump led Biden by 5 points among the crucial voting bloc Democrats typically secure by large margins, a USA Today/Suffolk University survey found. In 2020, Biden won 65% of the Hispanic voter, while only 32% backed Trump, according to Edison Research’s exit polling.

TRENDING: Check your stamps: Workers didn't see mistake when printing these, one just sold for $2 million

Support for the president among black voters, a demographic Biden won 87% to 12% last cycle, has also declined, according to the poll. Only 63% said they’d vote for Biden compared to 12% who said the same for Trump.

Additionally, 20% of Hispanic and black voters, as well as 21% of youth voters, chose a different candidate other than the two likely party nominees, according to the poll.

“Although Trump hasn’t grown support among Black voters, he has closed the deficit because third-party voters come off of Biden’s support among Blacks,” David Paleologos, director of Suffolk University’s Political Research Center, told USA Today. “A young voter or a person of color voting ‘third party’ is a vote away from President Biden, and a vote away from President Biden is a vote for Donald Trump.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Will Democrats be able to steal the 2024 election?

The poll found Trump leading Biden by 4 points among voters aged under 35. In 2020, Biden won 18-to-29-year-olds by 24 points and led among those aged 30-to-44 by 6 points.

The poll comes after several other recent surveys have found Biden losing support among several key Democratic voting blocs.

Trump led Biden 39% to 37% among the overall electorate, the poll found, with 17% choosing a generic third-party candidate for president. The former president’s lead grew to 3 points when seven candidates were listed by name, with independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. receiving 10% support.

The RealClearPolitics average for a 2024 general election between Trump and Biden, based on polls conducted between Dec. 4 and Dec. 29, indicates the former president is leading by 2.4 points. Trump is also leading Biden in crucial battleground states like Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada.

The USA Today/Suffolk University poll surveyed 1,000 likely voters nationwide between Dec. 26 and Dec. 29 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1%.

Neither Biden nor Trump’s campaigns immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biden trails Trump in key Dem voting bloc he won 2-to-1 in 2020
231 U.S. service members demand court-martials over forced COVID shots
Voters increasingly ditching Democratic Party in this crucial swing state
Punch to the gut: New USA Boxing policy allows biological men to fight women
These are the biggest free speech legal victories of 2023
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×