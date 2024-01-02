Biden trails Trump in key Dem voting bloc he won 2-to-1 in 2020

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

President Joe Biden is trailing former President Donald Trump among Hispanic voters for a potential 2024 rematch after winning the demographic over 2-to-1 last cycle, according to a Monday poll.

Trump led Biden by 5 points among the crucial voting bloc Democrats typically secure by large margins, a USA Today/Suffolk University survey found. In 2020, Biden won 65% of the Hispanic voter, while only 32% backed Trump, according to Edison Research’s exit polling.

Support for the president among black voters, a demographic Biden won 87% to 12% last cycle, has also declined, according to the poll. Only 63% said they’d vote for Biden compared to 12% who said the same for Trump.

Additionally, 20% of Hispanic and black voters, as well as 21% of youth voters, chose a different candidate other than the two likely party nominees, according to the poll.

“Although Trump hasn’t grown support among Black voters, he has closed the deficit because third-party voters come off of Biden’s support among Blacks,” David Paleologos, director of Suffolk University’s Political Research Center, told USA Today. “A young voter or a person of color voting ‘third party’ is a vote away from President Biden, and a vote away from President Biden is a vote for Donald Trump.”

The poll found Trump leading Biden by 4 points among voters aged under 35. In 2020, Biden won 18-to-29-year-olds by 24 points and led among those aged 30-to-44 by 6 points.

The poll comes after several other recent surveys have found Biden losing support among several key Democratic voting blocs.

Trump led Biden 39% to 37% among the overall electorate, the poll found, with 17% choosing a generic third-party candidate for president. The former president’s lead grew to 3 points when seven candidates were listed by name, with independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. receiving 10% support.

The RealClearPolitics average for a 2024 general election between Trump and Biden, based on polls conducted between Dec. 4 and Dec. 29, indicates the former president is leading by 2.4 points. Trump is also leading Biden in crucial battleground states like Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada.

The USA Today/Suffolk University poll surveyed 1,000 likely voters nationwide between Dec. 26 and Dec. 29 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1%.

Neither Biden nor Trump’s campaigns immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

