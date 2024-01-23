A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Bill would ban sending sexy selfies unless you meet one criteria

Could also outlaw any sort of sexualized image, play, or performance, pornographic or not

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 22, 2024 at 7:54pm
(Photo: Twitter)

(REASON) -- An anti-porn bill in Oklahoma is so extreme that it could even make sexting outside of a marriage a crime.

The wide-reaching bill would make merely viewing "obscene materials" a felony. It would also restrict "unlawful porn" distribution and production—with enforcement possible through both criminal prosecution and private lawsuits—and make it a misdemeanor to pose for, exhibit, or publish unlawful porn. And of course it would define these terms to include a huge array of sexually charged adult activity (far beyond what many people would consider pornography).

It's part of a wave of conservative plans targeting a very broad definition of "porn"—First Amendment be damned—that threatens not just "hardcore pornography" but all sorts of erotic expression.

Read the full story ›

