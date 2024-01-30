A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Bill Maher knocks left as 'different kind of nuts' for thinking 'men can have babies'

'There's people who think that biology is just a theory'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 29, 2024 at 8:50pm
Bill Maher (HBO video screenshot)

Bill Maher (HBO video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Bill Maher knocked the liberals as a "different kind" of crazy for believing men can get pregnant on his "Club Random" podcast.

Maher's latest episode of his podcast featured an in-depth interview with comedian Martin Short, where they discussed wealth, Hollywood, comedy, family and politics.

During their discussion, Maher knocked the left as a "different kind of nuts" and mentioned that he thinks this generation’s obsession with talking about being gay is a form of "entrapment." Short prompted the discussion with his comment that there is an "insanity" around how "facts don't matter anymore," which includes "denying January 6" and "denying just the alternative facts" in general.

Read the full story ›

