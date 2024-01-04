How billionaires traded 'separation of powers' for feudalism

Read Hanne's The Herland Report.

Back in the good ol' days, Western nations were democratic and politicians were voted into office to protect the interests of the people. Their job was to defend national borders, secure citizens' rights, provide justice and guard national resources from outside predators.

In order to avoid the upper classes corrupting the system and finding ways to expropriate national assets into their own hands, it was a forefront ideal to divide government power into independent branches. This was regarded as a guardian against the abuse of power by the wealthy, but also from autocratic politicians.

The French philosopher Charles Montesquieu (1689–1755) is famous for defining the need for the separation of powers between the legislative, the executive and the judicial branches of government. In a state that promotes liberty and democracy, these three have to act independently in order to prevent abuse, so that the interests of the nation would remain forefront. His book, "The Spirit of Laws," is one of the great works in the history of political theory. It became perhaps the most important piece of political writing of the 18th century, writes Encyclopedia Britannica. It inspired both the British Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen (1789) and the Constitution of the United States (1789).

This system would, for example, ensure that politicians running for Congress were not paid for by the same corporations they would later serve as members of the legislature, as this would lead to financial attachments that easily could sway his or her loyalty away from serving the local constituency. The job was not to be a servant for corporate interests.

This is, of course, the very opposite system from what we practice in the decadent West today, where the current globalist mega corporations depend precisely on a political system that continually serves the private interests of its billionaire owners and their lobbies – not the people. I point this out in my recent book, "The Billionaire World: How Marxism Serves the Elite."

For example, the 2010 change in the U.S. political system, as the Supreme Court gave private corporations, not only individuals, the right to donate and pay for politicians' rise to power, has caused the richest 0.01% accounting for 40% of all campaign contributions through corporate donations today. "This has proved to be an excellent investment in wealth preservation," writes Yanis Varoufakis, professor of Economics at the University of Athens.

This reversing of the historical ideals that built the West is now threatening to totally end democracy. It is a system that returns us to a feudal structure of overlords upon which the population is dependent and kept in fearful subordination to. Only the politicians who are willing to carry out the will of the billionaire class will be elected in such a system, as it needs to provide the necessary political changes that will keep global markets across national barriers open and help mastodonte parent companies avoid economic burdens, such as taxation to a given country. Controlling our politicians and leading bureaucrats is essential to make this work.

The close collaboration now steadily developing between governments and private corporations may easily produce billionaire control over government funds, ensuring lavish access to them. Many politicians tend to originate from humble beginnings. Once in higher positions, some are thrilled to make the acquaintance of the ultra-rich. To travel in private jets, be invited to lavish Davos parties, circulate among the wealthy – is excitingly new to many a politician from a middle- to lower-class background.

The many photographs of leading politicians greeting, for example, billionaire Bill Gates, posing proudly with him, is a telling sign on how easy it has been for the ultra-rich to warm their entry into what these public servants control: taxpayer funds. The aim is to have governments become servants of the elite. The trend seems to be to reward weak, bureaucratic politicians with high-paying jobs in NGOs and private corporations after a career in national politics.

Four years later, the politician may have lost an election and is back at her practice as a nurse, or maybe still looking for employment – hoping to be chosen for some position at the U.N. or a billionaire-dominated non-governmental organization – while the cunning ultra-rich individual who put taxpayer money to work for his private corporation or "philanthropic foundation" still remains in position and keeps reaping billions from the investment, ushering more power than ever into his own hands.

The separation of powers is now a relic from the past.

