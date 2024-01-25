Blue state flushes plans for $1.7 million public toilet

Jake Smith

Daily Caller News Foundation

A $1.7 million planned public restroom in a San Francisco neighborhood is unfinished over a year after it was announced.

The city obtained $1.7 million in taxpayer funds in October 2022 to build the high-end bathroom in the Noe Valley Town Square, which lacked such a facility. But taxpayer outrage and bureaucratic red tape have ground its construction to a halt, and now what remains are patches of dirt and mulch where an alternative modular option has yet to be built, The New York Times reported on Thursday.

TRENDING: Updating my pet 'conspiracy theories'

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Why isn’t there a toilet here?” a Noe Valley resident told NYT. “I just don’t get it. Nobody does. It’s yet another example of the city that can’t.”

The bathroom project first faced complications after the city’s planned celebration for its construction in October 2022 was canceled following outrage from taxpayers who felt the cost was far too high to justify, according to the NYT. The city tried to justify the price by claiming that architectural and construction costs in San Francisco were universally higher.

Taxpayers were also confused that it would take two to three years to finish the bathroom’s construction due to the city’s red tape and permitting laws, according to the NYT. Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom revoked the funds after the ensuing public outrage.

Is San Francisco in a "doom loop"? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (5 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Many San Francisco residents felt the bathroom fiasco was a prime example of the city’s inability to get things done, according to the NYT. High costs compounded by slow permitting and approval times in San Francisco have resulted in other scrapped public infrastructure projects, including a plan to install 3,000 trash cans across the city that would have cost $500,000 and five years to complete.

After the $1.7 million in funds were revoked, two businessmen offered in November 2022 to help donate an alternate, modular public bathroom to Noe Valley Town Square that would have significantly less than the initial project, according to NYT. But this too was dragged down by high worker wages and slow permit processes, and that project also remains unfinished, though the businessmen hope to see it completed by April.

San Francisco is one of the top 10 most expensive cities to live in the world, yet suffers from abnormal rates of drug use, crime and homelessness. Major businesses and companies have recently fled San Francisco in the wake of these problems, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

Democratic San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: For America's ruling elites, nothing is more precious, wonderful and life-giving to their great cause than the Jan. 6, 2021 "insurrection" at the U.S. Capitol. It's irrelevant that the events didn't come remotely close to constituting an actual "insurrection," or that both police and over 200 undercover FBI assets provoked the riot – which Tucker Carlson calls a "set-up." Yet Vice President Kamala Harris still insists the minor riot was just as horrific as the 9/11 terror attacks and Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.

WHY are the elites doing this?

It's not just because convicting, imprisoning, torturing and destroying the lives of hundreds of Trump supporters is meant to terrify and intimidate millions of Americans into submission. And it's not just because activist judges and bureaucrats in over 30 states are absurdly trying to keep Trump off their state's election ballots by citing the 14th Amendment's prohibition against anyone who "engaged in insurrection" from holding elective office.

It's because the elites' destruction of America is so rapid, horrendous and obvious that they feel compelled to turn their opponents into monsters – or lose power at the next election. But that doesn't mean just calling conservatives and Christians "racists," "white supremacists," "radical extremists" and "domestic terrorists" as they do continually. They know much more is needed.

Question: What if, far from being horrified by a half-baked riot they absurdly claim is worse than any domestic disturbance since the Civil War, the left actually LOVES the idea of violence on the right – the worse the better – since it perfectly serves their agenda? Increasingly, all the evidence strongly suggests today's power-mad leftist elites not only intend to intimidate and discredit their political opponents by calling them terrorists, they mean to provoke actual violence.

The secret strategies and shocking tactics of today's ascendant far-left elites are exposed as perhaps never before in the January issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, headlined "INCITING VIOLENCE: DEMS' SECRET STRATEGY FOR STAYING IN POWER."

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!