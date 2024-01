(FOX NEWS) -- Daisy Ridley had severe anxiety while filming the "Star Wars" movies as she dealt with the fame that comes with the franchise.

Taking on the role of Rey changed the actress' life 10 years ago, Ridley told Inverse.

Ridley, 31, recalled "Star Wars" director J.J. Abrams telling her, "Understand the scale. This is not a role in a movie. This is a religion for people. It changes things on a level that is inconceivable."

