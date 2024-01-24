Border Patrol agents 'absolutely' don't want to cut Texas razor wire, BUT ...

By Jennie Taer

Border Patrol agents don’t want to cut Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s border wire after the Supreme Court ordered that the federal government can take it down, National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that federal authorities can take down wire that Texas erected along the southern border, but the state is putting up more wire in Eagle Pass, Texas, at Shelby Park, which it took control of earlier this month. Border Patrol agents largely support Texas’ efforts, several rank-and-file agents recently told the DCNF .

“Agents absolutely do not want to cut the razor wire, but we have an obligation to follow a legal order,” Judd told the DCNF. “We will continue to put as much pressure on the admin to fix the crisis as we can. That will not change.”

The Biden administration sent a letter to Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton on Jan. 14 asking that the state stand down from its position at Shelby Park by Jan. 17, according to CNN. Paxton responded by saying that Texas would hold its post.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sent a letter to Paxton Tuesday urging him to allow Border Patrol full access to Shelby Park.

The Biden administration claimed that state authorities had blocked border agents from helping save three drowning migrants in the Rio Grande, but the Department of Justice (DOJ) later admitted in court filing that state authorities hadn’t been informed until after the drownings had already occurred.

Today, Texas National Guard is busy putting up more razor wire and barriers at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass Texas. pic.twitter.com/9zzgn8BYOk — Charlotte Cuthbertson (@charlottecuthbo) January 23, 2024

The union is trying to push the Biden administration to secure the southern border through “public pressure,” Judd explained.

“Public pressure is the only pressure that works. We’re the ones who have been out in front of the issue since day one. We took the largest contingent of U.S. Senators ever to the border and my job is to continue to tell the truth and try to foster public conversation,” Judd told the DCNF. “There are a lot of others including those in the media that are trying to give the public all the facts to allow them to make informed decisions based [on] complete information.”

