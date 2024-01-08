'These boys show how it's done': U.S. hockey team wins big, sings anthem

The U.S. Men's National Junior Ice Hockey Team became world champions and won congratulations over the weekend by capturing the IIHF World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Then members won the hearts of many with a stirring rendition of the national anthem.

According to American Military News, team members celebrated their sixth gold medal in U.S. history vocally, and with huge smiles.

The American players singing their national anthem together after winning Gold at the #WorldJuniors 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JenCCaVTLO — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 5, 2024

Their stirring performance quickly won attention, respect and fans galore.

The report noted, "Multiple social media users immediately contrasted the junior USA ice hockey team’s patriotism with the U.S. Women’s National Team’s lack of patriotism during the World Cup. At the time, Fox Business reported that multiple players on the women’s soccer team did not sing or hold their hands over their hearts during the national anthem."

The report also noted Riley Gaines, American swimmer, shared video and wrote, "Hey @mPinoe, takes notes," taking a shot at Megan Rapinoe and the women's team.

An anonymous X user said, "I don’t know a single one of those kids or their parents, but I instantly respect all of them for this proud showing. Thank you!"

The team beat Sweden 6-2.

Megan Kelly, whose show is on SiriusXM, wrote, "Att’n USA women’s soccer - this is what is expected of you if you agree to wear America’s jersey. Otherwise LET SOMEONE ELSE DO IT. These boys show how it’s done. Listen up. God bless them and God bless America!"

