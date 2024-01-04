Brain breakthrough opens door to cure for panic attacks

(STUDY FINDS) – A significant breakthrough could lead to the development of new medications that prevent panic attacks, researchers from the Salk Institute in California explain. The team identified a specific brain circuit composed of specialized neurons in mice. They believe this circuit can be manipulated to manage panic disorder effectively.

The team pinpointed a brain region responsible for initiating panic, which triggers both emotional and physical responses. Furthermore, the scientists discovered that inhibiting certain neural signals could diminish panic symptoms. This finding offers hope for creating drugs that could relieve panic disorder.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The Salk researchers charted the brain’s regions and connections involved in panic attacks. Their goal was to facilitate the creation of effective treatments in the future. Individuals with panic disorder frequently experience sudden, unexpected attacks. These episodes cause intense fear, sweaty palms, shortness of breath, and rapid heart rate.

Read the full story ›