Brain breakthrough opens door to cure for panic attacks

Specific circuit composed of specialized neurons identified

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 4, 2024 at 3:20pm
(Pexels)

(Pexels)


(STUDY FINDS) – A significant breakthrough could lead to the development of new medications that prevent panic attacks, researchers from the Salk Institute in California explain. The team identified a specific brain circuit composed of specialized neurons in mice. They believe this circuit can be manipulated to manage panic disorder effectively.

The team pinpointed a brain region responsible for initiating panic, which triggers both emotional and physical responses. Furthermore, the scientists discovered that inhibiting certain neural signals could diminish panic symptoms. This finding offers hope for creating drugs that could relieve panic disorder.

The Salk researchers charted the brain’s regions and connections involved in panic attacks. Their goal was to facilitate the creation of effective treatments in the future. Individuals with panic disorder frequently experience sudden, unexpected attacks. These episodes cause intense fear, sweaty palms, shortness of breath, and rapid heart rate.

WND News Services
