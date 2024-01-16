'Bring your sword to battle': Basketball player reads Bible on bench

He's been given one of the biggest stages in America: in college basketball.

And this hoop star, described as having NBA potential, wants the world to know about his faith in Jesus Christ.

It is the Western Journal that has profiled Gabe McGlothan, who plays for the Grand Canyon University in the Western Athletic Conference.

At 6-foot-7, he leads his team in rebounding. And he reads his Bible on the bench before games.

"Gotta bring your sword to battle," he said of his reading, which he pursues both during the season and as his team appeared in the 2023 NCAA tournament.

The Western Journal reported how the 24-year-old graduate student explained his choice during a podcast with Jason Romano of Sports Spectrum, a faith- and sports-focused news outlet.

There, a report noted he was All-WAC second team with his 12.8-point average during the 2022-23 season. The Western Journal reported the Antelopes had won the WAC title and were the 14th seed in the NCAA's West Region, then lost a first-round game to No. 3, Gonzaga.

"In 2023-24, he once again leads his team in rebounding and in a win over No. 25 San Diego State on Dec. 5, he had 15 points and 13 rebounds in helping the Lopes to their first ever victory over a ranked opponent," the report noted.

The report said, "Romano noticed that McGlothan had a Bible on the bench before a game. So he asked if the young forward spent those pregame moments merely holding the Bible or actually reading it."

McGlothan said, "Reading it. So I do devotions, of course, daily devotions. But I also do devotions for a game."

He said in the interview he got started with former teammate Jayden Stone, a guard on the 2021-22 Antelopes.

"We’d read a verse together, and then let’s take it out to the game. So we have that constant reminder — adversity strikes, we know exactly where to go," he said.

The Western Journal explained, "Athletes need not enjoy on-court or on-field success to act as witnesses for Christ. When they do achieve competitive goals, however, their public displays of faith can have quite an impact."

