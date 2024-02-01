A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Bud Light partners with conservative-leaning comedian after company's fall from grace

Comic expects he's 'gonna get made fun of'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 31, 2024 at 10:04pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(FOX NEWS) -- Comedian Shane Gillis will partner with beer brand Bud Light following a dismal year for the brand, according to a company post on Instagram.

"Welcome to the team @shanemgillis, excited to be a part of your 2024 tour," the beer brand posted.

TRENDING: Biden rolling out stove regulation after insisting gas-stove ban is a 'myth'

"Excited to announce partnership with Bud Light #budlightpartner," Gillis posted to his Instagram account.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
