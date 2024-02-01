Bud Light partners with conservative-leaning comedian after company's fall from grace

(FOX NEWS) -- Comedian Shane Gillis will partner with beer brand Bud Light following a dismal year for the brand, according to a company post on Instagram.

"Welcome to the team @shanemgillis, excited to be a part of your 2024 tour," the beer brand posted.

“There’s never been a brand that has been hit like this before.” Joe Rogan, Shane Gillis, Mark Normand and Ari Shaffir debate the long term effects of the Bud Light boycott. pic.twitter.com/xxV7otgCAz — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) May 30, 2023

"Excited to announce partnership with Bud Light #budlightpartner," Gillis posted to his Instagram account.

