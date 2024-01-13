Tough-on-crime mayoral candidate's car set on fire in blue city

Robert Schmad

Police are looking into a potential arson outside the home of a blue-city mayoral candidate who has positioned himself as being tough on crime.

Rene Gonzalez is a Portland commissioner running for mayor in 2024 with a campaign focused on tackling “skyrocketing crime and out-of-control homelessness” in the city. The Portland Police Bureau opened an arson investigation after Gonzalez’s family car caught fire and was destroyed Friday morning.

Investigators believe the fire was “intentionally set,” according to Oregon Public Broadcasting.

Mike Schmidt, who serves as district attorney in the county where Portland is located, called the potential arson an “act of political vandalism,” Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

Gonzalez put out a statement hours later confirming that no one had been harmed in the fire and thanking the Portland police for their “prompt response and assistance.”

A similar incident occurred in 2022 after Gonzalez won his city council election. A man who was described by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office as an “anarchist” wearing a black face mask was arrested for disorderly conduct while attending a protest three blocks away from Gonzalez’s campaign office on election night, KGW 8 reported.

A statement from Commissioner Gonzalez regarding this morning’s incident: Una declaración del Comisionado González sobre el incidente de esta mañana: pic.twitter.com/Od1IAjVWKO — Commissioner Rene Gonzalez (@CommissionerRG) January 12, 2024



Gonzalez, a businessman and a life-long Democrat, won his spot on Portland’s city council by portraying his opponent as being anti-police in the midst of the city’s rising violent crime and homelessness, Oregon Live reported. Gonzalez ran on increasing the number of police officers in the city and cracking down on property crimes.

Gonzalez is employing similar rhetoric in his run for mayor. He recently came out in favor of a city ordinance banning the use of drugs, for instance, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting.

“I am running for Mayor to ensure the work we have begun on crime, homelessness, the drug crisis, and economic revitalization continue stronger than ever,” his campaign page reads.

Gonzalez’s office did not immediately return the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

