A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithFAITH UNDER FIRE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Catholic hospitals remove crucifixes to prevent patients using them to attack staff

Healthcare and social services have the highest rate of nonfatal workplace injuries across all sectors

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 6, 2024 at 11:19am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(INDEPENDENT U.K.) – A group of Catholic Church-run hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin have said they are doing away with crucifixes in a bid to prevent attacks on staff.

Hospital Sisters Health System said wooden and metal crucifixes would be removed from its hospitals to prevent patients from using them to attack staff.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The organisation said the decision comes in response to “the changing healthcare landscape and the general increase in healthcare workers experiencing workplace violence.”

TRENDING: 'Decisive triumph': True the Vote, Engelbrecht win landmark lawsuit

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Very basic' error invalidates core finding of former Harvard president's PhD thesis
GOP attorneys general support parents' rights against school district's pronoun policies
Media outlets label major Dem donor who pushed for Claudine Gay's ousting a 'far-right' conservative
Ancient Roman temple unearthed, writing new chapter in story of Christianity's rise
Catholic hospitals remove crucifixes to prevent patients using them to attack staff
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×