Catholic hospitals remove crucifixes to prevent patients using them to attack staff

(INDEPENDENT U.K.) – A group of Catholic Church-run hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin have said they are doing away with crucifixes in a bid to prevent attacks on staff.

Hospital Sisters Health System said wooden and metal crucifixes would be removed from its hospitals to prevent patients from using them to attack staff.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The organisation said the decision comes in response to “the changing healthcare landscape and the general increase in healthcare workers experiencing workplace violence.”

TRENDING: 'Decisive triumph': True the Vote, Engelbrecht win landmark lawsuit

Read the full story ›